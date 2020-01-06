Magical Picture Of A Tigress And Her Cubs Leaves Netizens Spellbound

A picture of a tigress and her cubs shared on social media platform Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral. The "magical" picture shows the tigress walking on a forest trail, surrounded by her five cubs. In the picture's caption, Kaswan called the shot magical, adding that conservation techniques were underway to help increase the count of tigers living in the wild.

This is magical picture. Count the #cubs with #tigress. I know for a reason how few people will be elated after seeing this. Efforts are helping in making this species bounce back from verge of extinction. PC Siddharth Singh. Magical Terai. pic.twitter.com/ZIaMlUAxBj — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) January 6, 2020

Netizens left spellbound

After the picture was posted on Twitter, the post garnered more than 4,000 likes with frequent retweets by users. The "magical" picture prompted people to react on the social media platform.

Terai is one of the most ecological productive ecosystems of the globe. It bounces back very soon in case given due protection and slightly intervened with habitat inputs. Results have been extremely encouraging in Katerniaghat, Pilibhit and Dudhwa as I could see. — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) January 6, 2020

I hope they all live till their old age.. i hope the forest stands strong for them. I hope the human race gives the Earth a chance. Thank you for this post, makes me realise to work for them is far more satisfying than anything else — BadamiSaheb Rao🇮🇳 🐕🐎🐅🐆🐪🦉🐢🐬🐳🌍🌎🌏 (@BadamiSaheb) January 6, 2020

So cute 😍, very beautiful photo, how to animal care our children's and who is real see this situation very lucky, which person take a photo great thanks. — Sowndarya (@sowndar22686671) January 6, 2020

Thanks for sharing this pic. I remember a very similar sight when driving (in a 10 yr old Santro) on a dirt track through Bhadra WLS once. It was a family of wildboars, though, not tigers. But just as exciting :) And I was too stunned to take any pics. — Gaurang Kanvinde (@gaurangrk) January 6, 2020

Adorable video of a family of tigers

Indian Forest Services officer stationed at the Pench Tiger Reserve, Susanta Nanda, on November 8, shared an adorable video of a family of tigers drinking water at a watering hole. The video was filmed within the premises of the tiger reserve and showed a tigress having water with her three cubs.

However, the IFS officer did not specify the tiger in the video. It appeared to be the famous Royal Bengal Tigress 'Collarwali', famous for giving birth to 4 cubs in the month of January and a total of 29 cubs in different litters over a span of 10 years. Nanda also mentioned the different characteristics of tigers in a video he had posted on Twitter.

Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench & Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Just for information, a tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max. Enjoy the clip of the family having water. pic.twitter.com/PL5U1dR69t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 8, 2019

