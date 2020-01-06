The Debate
Magical Picture Of A Tigress And Her Cubs Leaves Netizens Spellbound

General News

A picture of a tigress and her cubs walking on a forest trail shared on social media platform Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently went viral.

Magical picture

A picture of a tigress and her cubs shared on social media platform Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan went viral. The "magical" picture shows the tigress walking on a forest trail, surrounded by her five cubs. In the picture's caption, Kaswan called the shot magical, adding that conservation techniques were underway to help increase the count of tigers living in the wild.

Netizens left spellbound

After the picture was posted on Twitter, the post garnered more than 4,000 likes with frequent retweets by users. The "magical" picture prompted people to react on the social media platform.

Adorable video of a family of tigers

Indian Forest Services officer stationed at the Pench Tiger Reserve, Susanta Nanda, on November 8, shared an adorable video of a family of tigers drinking water at a watering hole. The video was filmed within the premises of the tiger reserve and showed a tigress having water with her three cubs.

However, the IFS officer did not specify the tiger in the video. It appeared to be the famous Royal Bengal Tigress 'Collarwali', famous for giving birth to 4 cubs in the month of January and a total of 29 cubs in different litters over a span of 10 years. Nanda also mentioned the different characteristics of tigers in a video he had posted on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

