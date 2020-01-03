Australia Bushfire: Zookeeper Shelters Monkeys, Pandas And Tiger At Home To Save Them

Amidst the destructive bushfires that have been affecting Australia, Mogo Zoo was able to save all its animals as the keeper sheltered them in his home on Thursday. The zookeeper took the monkeys, pandas, and even a tiger to his place as the zoo started catching fire. The Mogo Wildlife Park situated along the South Coast of New South Wales was severely affected by fires on Thursday.

Zookeepers shelters animals

As the fire spread in the park, the zoo director, Chad Staples in an interview with a media outlet said that all the zookeepers were well-prepared to protect the animals. He asserted that no animal was hurt because of the fire.

Adding to this, Staples also claimed that there were different animals in different rooms at his place. He said that these animals had pet packs and thus they were safe and protected.

Staples added that zookeepers felt it was safer to keep larger and more dangerous animals including lions and gorillas in their night enclosures where they would feel more comfortable as bushfires raged around them.

Australian bushfires

As Australia has been battling unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave, the Australian Fire Service department declared a state of emergency for seven days on January 2.

The Premier of the Australian state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday that the emergency would come into effect by the morning of January 3. This comes as the weather conditions are expected to degrade significantly in the coming week while raising the fire danger even further.

Given forecast weather conditions on Saturday & the unpredictable nature of current firefront’s, a State of Emergency has been declared for 7 days commencing tomorrow morning. Please take the advice of our Emergency Services Personnel to stay safe. @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/LSCZzFqJfL — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) January 2, 2020

This is the third time New South Wales has declared a state of emergency in the several months, the last two being in November and December. The previous emergency calls were also for seven days and granted extraordinary powers to the Rural Fire Service.

The residents could also be subjected to forced evacuations, road closures along with other necessary means in order to keep the citizens safe. Berejiklian said she wants to be prepared for what could be a 'horrible day on Saturday'.

