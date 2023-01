Revenue department officials have destroyed equipment worth Rs 97 lakh used for illegally dredging sand in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

The operation against illegal sand dredging was carried out on Saturday at the creek in Mumbra and between Kalher and Kon, a release from the district collectorate said.

Five barges and two suction pumps worth Rs 97 lakh were destroyed during the drive, it said. PTI