Maha: CATS Holds Combined Passing Out Parade; 21 Student Officers Get Aviation Wings

The Nashik-based Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) on Friday held a 'combined passing out parade' of its student officers who successfully completed various aviation and remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) courses.

The CATS, located on Nashik Road, is a premier flying training institution of the Indian Army that functions under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla.

Student officers, who achieved outstanding performance in various disciplines during the courses, were awarded trophies during the ceremony. A total of 37 officers are ready for their new role as combat aviators/RPAS crew.

The event was presided over by Lt General Ajay Kumar Suri, Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation Corps.

Twenty-one officers were awarded the coveted 'Aviation Wings' to become combat helicopter pilots after successful completion of the combat aviators course. Eight officers were awarded Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) Badge to become aviation helicopter instructors after successful completion of the Aviation Helicopter Instructors Course (AHIC) and eight officers were awarded the RPAS wing to become RPAS pilot.

Among others, Capt GVP Prathush was awarded the 'Silver Cheetah' trophy for standing first in the Overall Order of Merit of the combat aviators course, Maj Vivek Kumar Singh was awarded the 'First in Order of Merit' trophy for Basic RPAS Course (External Pilot – 02), while Maj Pallav Vaishampayan was awarded the 'Best in Ground Subjects'.

The spectacular exercise displayed by the aviators of the Nashik Army base was the highlight of the ceremony. They performed the tasks with the help of their mean machines – LAH Dhruva, Cheetah, Chetak, Rudra and Lancer helicopters.