Maha CM Talks To Family Physicians; Urges Them To Serve At Nearby COVID-19 Care Centres

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged private doctors, who serve as family physicians, to join the state's fight against Coronavirus. The Maharashtra Chief Minister asked all the family physicians to treat patients in home isolation. He said that it would help reduce the fatality rate.

Maharashtra CM urges family physicians to serve at nearby COVID centres

Uddhav Thackeray along with the members of the state task force interacted with the medical practitioners on managing the pandemic in the primary case and also urged them to serve at the nearby COVID-19 centres. In all, over 17,500 doctors from across the state were part of the virtual programme, alongside task force members Dr Sanjay Oak, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Tatyarao Lahane and others. The task force members guided family physicians on the six-minute walk test, oxygen status of the patient, treatment for mucormycosis, use of Remdesivir, measures to control blood sugar among others.

CM Thackeray said patients trusted their family doctors more than others, and that will certainly “defeat Coronavirus if they joined the battle”.

“All family doctors should join hands with the government in this battle. We can reduce the fatality rate if there is good management of COVID patients in home isolation,” he said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that the family physicians could evaluate COVID-19 condition, co-morbidities and oxygen levels of the patient in home isolation and guide them on the need for hospitalisation. The CM further appealed to family physicians to join nearby COVID care centres and serve for some hours daily.

“Family physicians should visit Covid care centres at least once a day in nearby areas. While the state government will get the support, patients will also be happy to see their family doctor,” he added. He also assured them that he was aware of their issues, which will be solved on priority.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continue to battle against the pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 53,44,063 positive cases, out of which, 47,67,053 have successfully recovered and 80,512 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 34,848 new cases, 59,073 fresh recoveries and 960 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,96,498.

(Image: PTI, Unsplash)