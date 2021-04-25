Maha CM Thackeray Thanks PM Modi As Centre Approves 4.35 Lakh Vials Of Remdesivir To State

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Central government approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state. Taking to Twitter, the Office of CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote in Marathi, which can be roughly translated as: "The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request."

As per a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Uddhav Thackeray had drawn the attention of the Center to the problem created by the shortage of Remdesivir in the state and had also requested for help regarding the same from the Prime Minister in a letter.

The statement read, "Today, the Center has ordered to supply 4 lakh 35 thousand vials to the state till April 30. The Chief Minister has thanked the Prime Minister. This supply was earlier 2 lakh 69 thousand vials, now it has been increased to 4 lakh 35 thousand".

"As per the demand of the states across the country, the centre will supply 16 lakh Remdesivir vials and seven licensed manufacturing companies have been asked to supply them as a priority," the statement added.

COVID cases in Maharashtra

According to the State Health ministry on Saturday evening, Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours. With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. The total death toll reached 63,928 in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic. However, the total caseload in the state has reached 42,28,836, while a total of 34,68,610 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

COVID Cases in India

On Saturday, with 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, India reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: @OFFICEOFUT/@NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER/AP/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)