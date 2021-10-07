Maha: Dismissed Cop Takes Girl Hostage, Opens Fire

A dismissed assistant police inspector took a girl hostage inside a house and shot at a senior officer before being overpowered in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Thursday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the girl was safely rescued, officials said.

The drama unfolded at Digraj village, five km from Rahuri town, said Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar district Superintendent of Police.

Sunil Lokhande, the accused, had some personal dispute with the girl's mother, he said.

"He barged into the woman's house this morning and took the girl hostage. Deputy SP Sandip Mitke, senior inspector Rajendra Ingle and others reached the spot and tried to persuade him to come out," the SP said.

When Mitke went in, Lokhande pointed a gun at him. "Mitke tried to catch hold of the gun's barrel and there was a scuffle during which Lokhande fired. But Mitke was lucky and was not hit," Patil said.

Others soon overpowered Lokhande and rescued the girl.

A case was being registered against him, said inspector Ingle.

Lokhande had been arrested in an extortion case in 2012 and subsequently dismissed, officials said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)