Maha Focusing On Solar Power Use, Nuclear Power Generation: DyCM Fadnavis Tells US Delegation

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed visiting US senator Jon Ossoff that the state is increasing the use of solar power in the agriculture sector and also focusing on nuclear energy generation, officials said.

Fadnavis's statement came on the backdrop of the Union government giving in-principle nod for setting up six nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra with a total capacity of 9,900 MW.

Ossoff, senator from Georgia, along with a delegation led by consul general Mike Hankey met Fadnavis here, said a statement by the Maharashtra government.

Fadnavis also invited US firms to invest in Maharashtra in areas like energy, agriculture technology and skill development, the release added.

