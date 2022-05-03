Maha Govt Gets Intel Inputs On Law & Order Disruption & 'outsiders' Amid Loudspeaker Row

With the clock ticking on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum, Maharashtra Home Department intelligence on May 3 received reports that people from outside Maharashtra may come to disturb the law and order situation in the state. Amid these reports, a meeting is taking place between Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil and Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey at the CP Office in Maharashtra's capital city.

So far, Mumbai Police has issued notices under Section 149 of the CrPC (to prevent cognisable offence) to 855 people. Also, 465 people were sent out of Mumbai for 15 days under CrPC Section 144 (power to issue order to prevent nuisance of apprehended danger), 94 people were taken into police custody under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offence) and 86 were produced before the court under CrPC Section 153 (Inspection) before the May 4 ultimatum.

Raj Thackeray hell-bent on May 4 ultimatum

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray reiterated his louspeaker ultimatum. While highlighting that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra, the MNS supremo made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only."

On this occasion, the disgruntled cousin of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray again hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the removal of loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray opined, "If loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, why can't they be removed in Maharashtra? All loudspeakers are illegal. The Supreme Court has mandated that you have to take the permission of the local police station before installing loudspeakers? No one has permission." The 53-year-old 'humbly' requested the administration to get the loudspeakers removed, saying that he would "not listen to anyone after May 4."

Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Police has registered a case against Raj Thackeray and the organizers of the MNS rally that was held on May 1. As per sources, the FIR was filed at the City Chowk police station in the city after the police examined the video of the public meeting, and booked the MNS chief and others under Sections 107, 110, 151, and 151(3) of the CrPC and Sections 55 and 56 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

