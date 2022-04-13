Maha Govt To File Review Petition In SC Against Transfer Of Param Bir Singh's Cases To CBI

The Maharashtra Government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the transfer of all extortion cases registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court on March 24 directed the Maharashtra government to transfer all cases pertaining to Param Bir Singh and ex-minister Anil Deshmukh's dispute to the CBI.

The apex court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the CBI must hold an impartial probe in the case and also informed that future FIRs will be transferred to the Central agency.

While refusing to revoke Param Bir's suspension, the apex stated that CBI must hold an impartial inquiry to ascertain the truth and whether these FIRs are repercussions of Singh raising the red flag. "We are not observing anything on merit," the court said. Notably, the Maharashtra Police has already handed over documents to the CBI.

"The exigencies in the advancement of principles of natural justice require the probe to be transferred to CBI," the SC said, adding, "We're not saying that anyone involved here is washed with milk, we're also not saying that someone is a whistleblower."

Charges against Param Bir Singh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This was on the lines of what the Congress party- a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had demanded. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.