Maha records 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths; Omicron tally up by 34

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 34,424 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 954 more than the previous day, taking the overall tally to 69,87,938, while 22 patients succumbed to the infection in the state, up from eight a day ago, a health department official said.

He said Maharashtra also reported 34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their count to 1,281. Of the 34 new cases of the highly contagious variant, 25 were reported from Pune city, six from Pune rural, two from Solapur and one from Panvel.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,87,938, while the death toll climbed to 1,41,669, the official said.

Of the 34,424 new cases and 22 deaths in the state, 11,647 infections and two fatalities were reported from Mumbai city.

The state had reported 33,470 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Monday.

The number of recovered cases increased to 66,21,070 after 18,967 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

According to the official, Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 94.75 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.02 per cent.

Maharashtra's tally of active cases has shot up to 2,21,477 due to the widening gap between new and recovered infections.

Currently, 14,64,987 people are in home quarantine and another 3,032 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

As many as 2,10,043 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 7,09,28,954, he said.

Maharashtra's case positivity rate stood at 16.38.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 22,165 new cases, followed by the Pune region (6,799), Nashik (2,029), Nagpur (1,165), Kolhapur (842), Aurangabad (530), Latur (496) and the Akola region (398), a health department bulletin said.

A region consists of a set of districts.

The Mumbai region reported 10 fresh fatalities followed by seven in the Pune region, three in Nashik and two in the Kolhapur region, it said.

Other regions did not report any fresh COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 69,87,938; fresh cases 34,424; death toll 1,41,669; recoveries 66,21,070; active cases 2,21,477, total tests 7,09,28,954. PTI KK RSY RSY

