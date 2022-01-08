Maha Reports 41,434 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 41,434 new coronavirus cases, a new high, and 13 deaths, health officials said.

It took the state's infection tally to 68,75,656, and death toll to 1,41, 627. There are 1,73,238 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

On Friday, the state had recorded 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths.

Earlier in the evening, the state government announced new restrictions including ban on movement in groups of five and more in public places during daytime from January 10 midnight.

As many as 1,95,844 coronavirus tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total of samples tested to 7,03,42,173.

As many as 9,671 patients were discharged from hospitals after complete recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,57,081.

Recovery rate in the state is 95.37 percent and case fatality rate is 2.05 percent.

State capital Mumbai reported 20,318 cases and five deaths.

The larger Mumbai division reported 33,134 new cases and six deaths.

Nashik division reported 1,392 new cases including 846 in Nashik city. Pune division reported 4,749 cases including 2,521 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division recorded 489 cases, Aurangabad division 226 cases, Latur division 251 cases and Akola division recorded 212 new cases.

Nagpur division recorded 981 new cases including 577 in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 68,75,656, New cases 41,434, Death toll 1,41,627, Total recoveries 65,57,081, Active cases 1,73,238, Total tests 7,03,42,173.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)