Maha: Union minister Kapil Patil directs officials to ensure sufficient water supply to 34 villages in Bhiwandi

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Minister Kapil Patil on Saturday directed officials in Maharashtra's Thane district to ensure smooth and sufficient supply of water to 34 villages in Bhiwandi taluka.

Patil presided over a meeting to discuss the water woes of these villages at the district collectorate in the presence of additional collector Vaidehi Ranade, sarpanches of the 34 villages and other senior officials.

The minister instructed district officials to plan for smooth supply of water after carrying out a survey of the supply being made to the villages by STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure company.

At least 34 villages in the taluka are getting insufficient water supply, he said.

"Although a total of 41 MLD of water is reserved for 34 villages, they are supplied only 11 MLDs of water," Patil said.

Even this supply is erratic causing several problems and a shortage of water in the villages, he said, directing the general manager of STEM to carry out a survey within the next eight days.

The minister further said that despite improper and insufficient water supply, exorbitant bills were being sent to the villagers and interest is levied on pending payments.

Authorities should consider waiving off these interests on the pending payments on water bills, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

