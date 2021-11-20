Mahant Narendra Giri Death: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Accused Anand Giri & Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Anand Giri and others in the suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in a room at his ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

Last week, Prayagraj District Court had rejected Anand Giri's bail plea after hearing the arguments of both sides. He has been lodged in Naini Central prison since September 22. He is accused of abetting Narendra Giri to commit suicide.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the chief of the largest organisation of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Gaddi Math. The others who have been arrested in the case include Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari. The case was handed over to CBI following a recommendation by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government.

'Anand Giri Responsible For My Suicide': Narendra Giri in his alleged suicide note

In an alleged 15-page suicide note, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) president accused his disciple Anand Giri of his death. It also mentioned the names of Adya Tiwari, a senior priest of the Hanuman temple and his son Sandeep. The alleged suicide note suggests that Mahant was blackmailed and harassed.

"I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He also mentioned he was upset for several reasons, and thus decided to end his life.

"I request all Prayagraj Police to take action against them. The people responsible for my death should be punished for my soul to rest in peace," the suicide note said. It also said that Balbir Giri should be made the new mahant of Baghambari Gaddi Math.

Reacting to the letter that time, Anand Giri called it a conspiracy.

"It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he said.