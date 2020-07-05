Air India To Operate 36 Flights Between India, USA Under Vande Bharat Mission

National Carrier Air India declares resumption of flights between India and the United States. Air India says, that under the Vande Bharat Mission, it will be conducting 36 flights between the United States and India from July 11 to July 19, 2020. Air India, in its statement, said that the tickets may be booked through Air India website only effective 20:00 hours (IST) on 6 July, equivalent to New York (EDT 1030 hrs of 6' July 2020), Chicago (CDT 09:30 hrs of 6 July 2020) & San Francisco (PDT 07:30 hrs of 6 July 2020).

READ: Aaditya Thackeray seeks coordination with Centre on Vande Bharat flights

Establish "Bilateral bubbles" between countries

Earlier, in the wake of Trump administration's order of banning flights between India and USA under Vande Bharat mission, Civil aviation ministry of India had issued a statement saying attempts are being made to not stall the Vande Bharat mission and cause inconvenience to passengers, also concrete steps are being taken to establish "Bilateral bubbles" between countries.

The statement read, "As we contemplate further opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK. These are all destinations where demand for travel has not diminished." The statement further read, " These evacuation flights which were primarily meant for the evacuation of our citizens from all over the world are now increasingly carrying Indians and citizens of other countries out bound to countries where they are normally resident."

READ: Vande Bharat Mission: Over 5L Indians returned home under biggest repatriation exercise

As growing demand for resumption of international flights started post successful operation of domestic flights in India, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was heard addressing the issue in several Webinars, that he is "optimistic" about the international flights opening up soon. He also insisted upon an increase in flight numbers in the coming days from thirty-three per cent to fifty per cent on various domestic routes.

In its latest guidelines for Unlock 2.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that international air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission and further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner. The 36 flights which will fly between India and USA comes under the scheme of the calibrated manner of opening up of international flights.

READ: Over 5.03 lakh Indians returned home after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

READ: Vande Bharat mission: Rajasthan Govt makes arrangements to land flights at 4 more places