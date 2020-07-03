Vande Bharat Mission: Rajasthan Govt Makes Arrangements To Land Flights At 4 More Places

Vande Bharat flights carrying passengers from abroad will soon land at four places in Rajasthan, officials said on Thursday. Presently, repatriation flights land only in Jaipur city.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Subodh Agarwal said the state government is making arrangements to expand flight landing at airports in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts. The District Commissioners have been directed to arrange quarantine facilities near the airports, he said.

Meanwhile, 353 people, including 170 from Ras Al Khaimah and 183 from Dubai arrived at the Jaipur airport on Thursday.

Air India to operate 170 flights between June 3 to 17

Air India will be conducting 170 flights to and from 17 countries between July 3 and 15 under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, according to an official document.

The government started the mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the fourth phase of the mission, Air India will be conducting 170 flights connecting India with Canada, the US, the UK, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, Russia, Australia, Myanmar, Japan, Ukraine and Vietnam, as per the airline's document accessed by the PTI.

These 170 chartered flights under the fourth phase are scheduled to be operated between July 3 and 15, it stated. A total of 38 flights and 32 flights will be operated on Indo-UK and Indo-US routes, respectively, as per the document. The national carrier will operate 26 flights between India and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Air India is scheduled to operate 495 chartered flights to and from various countries in the third phase, which began on June 10 and it will end on July 4. The first phase was from May 7 to 16, following which the second phase began.

