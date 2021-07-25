Maharashtra: 112 Dead, 99 Missing In Rain-related Incidents, Rescue Operations On

The Maharashtra government said on Saturday that 112 people have been reported dead, 99 are still missing and 53 have been injured in the floods. Around 875 villages have been affected and 135,313 people have been moved from the flood-affected areas. These numbers are likely to increase as rescue officials are operating in various locations, mainly from the landslide site at Mahad taluka in the Raigad district.

"As per the data of July 24, at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh, 35 thousand people, have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing, "said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Meanwhile, the Sangali district of Maharashtra has also witnessed flood-like situation which has escalated fear among the residents as water entering the district has submerged roads and fields.

Rescue operations in Maharashtra

The National Disaster Response Force (NMDRF) on Saturday informed that a total of 34 rescue teams at different locations are engaged in relief and rescue operations, including Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg Nagar, and Kolhapur in coordination with the state administration.

Earlier, a landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad district had led to the death of at least 36 people. The NDRF team is undertaking rescue efforts at the site of the incident and efforts are being made to airlift another team from Kurla. Considering the bad weather the team couldn't perform their operation on Friday.

Maharashtra government's response

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had visited the landslide-affected area in Taliye Village in Mahad. While speaking to the media, he said, "Flooding is witnessed in Western Maharashtra during the monsoon due to the rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy will be formulated for the management of water in this region. Everyone will be taken care of.''

The State Disaster Response Fund has allocated a fund of Rs 2 crore each for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, and Rs 50 lakh has been released for all other affected districts for immediate action.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that financial help of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the kin of the victims, while the Central government has also granted Rs 2 lakh along with ration kits.

Floods in other parts of Maharashtra

Due to heavy rainfall in the Satara district of western Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar received over 1100 mm of rainfall in the last 2 days, which resulted in heavy flow from the Koyna dam.

In the Satara district, around 379 villages were badly affected and 18 people died, followed by 24 people still missing.

