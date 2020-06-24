Maharashtra: 185 Cops Test Positive For COVID-19, Tally Zooms To 4288

Coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra Police rose to 4,288 on Wednesday after 185 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported among personnel in the last 48 hours. So far, 3,239 COVID-19 patients (75.53%) have recovered and 51 have died. The number of active cases in the state police force stands at 998, including 104 officers.

"So far, 51 police personnel, including two officers, have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state," a senior police official said. "These include 34 personnel of the Mumbai Police force," he added.

Since the lockdown was enforced in March, there have been 279 incidents of assault on police in which 86 personnel received injuries, the official said, adding that 858 people have been arrested in this connection.

At least 52 incidents of attack on health professionals were also reported during the period. Stern action was initiated against people attacking those at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, he said. Besides, 1,34,604 offences were registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the lockdown, for which 27,481 people were arrested and 84,187 vehicles were seized, he said. So far, police have collected Rs 8.72 crore as fine for various offences during the lockdown, he said.

Maharashtra outbreak

Maharashtra reported 248 COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, of which 75 occurred in the last 48 hours, and rest 173 are from the previous period, the state health department said. The death toll in the state stands at 6531.

The state reported 3,214 new Coronavirus cases and 1925 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 cases as of June 23 stands at 1,39,010 while that of recoveries is 69,631. There are 62,833 active cases in the state.

(PTI Photo) (With agency inputs)

