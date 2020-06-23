Maharashtra's COVID-19 Death Toll Zooms To 6531, Case Count Nears 1.4 Lakh

Maharashtra reported 248 COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, of which 75 occurred in the last 48 hours, and rest 173 are from the previous period, the state health department said. The death toll in the state stands at 6531.

The state reported 3,214 new Coronavirus cases and 1925 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,39,010 while that of recoveries is 69,631. As of June 23, there are 62,833 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 846 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the aggregate to 68,481. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 26,506, while that in Palghar stood at 3,866. Pune so far has 16,907 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,352 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 50.09% while the case fatality rate is 4.69%. Currently, 6,05,141 people are under home quarantine and 26,572 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 8,02,775 laboratory samples, 1,39,010 have been tested positive (17.31%) for COVID-19 until June 23. A total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones. According to state health minister Rajesh Tope, the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled.

Deaths

Out of the 248 deaths reported in the state, 75 occurred in the last 48 hours and 173 deaths are from the previous period. These include 65 deaths in Mumbai, 42 in Solapur, 15 in Aurangabad, 13 in Thane, 18 in Nashik, 7 in Jalgaon, 1 in Amaravati, 1 in Buldhana, 2 in KalyanDombivali, 1 in Malegaon, 3 in Mira-Bhayandar, 1 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 2 in Ratnagiri, 1 in Sangli, and 1 in Satara.

Details of district-wise active case:

(Source: Maharashtra health department)

