Maharashtra & Gujarat Recorded Most Black Fungus Deaths; Overall Cases Have Fallen: Centre

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday that Maharashtra recorded 1,129 deaths due to 'Black Fungus', the highest in the country. The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that 2,813 patients are still under treatment in Maharashtra. Dr. Pawar said that Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, although is not a new disease, was not a notifiable disease till May 2021, when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested states to declare black fungus a notifiable disease under the Pandemic Disease Act, 1897. Further, she informed that the black fungus cases are declining for the last two months.

Black Fungus cases in other states

As per official data, Gujarat stands next to Maharashtra with 656 fatalities due to black fungus caused by COVID. The state has recorded a total number of 6,731 cases so far. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka come after Maharashtra and Gujarat, with 334 and 310 deaths due to COVID-led black fungus respectively. Apart from these four states, the National Capital city has reported a total of 1,734 cases till now, out of which, 928 are still under treatment and 252 people have died. Nagaland and Tripura have not recorded any death due to black fungus so far. Due to this fungal infection, the country has reported a total of 45,374 cases, out of which, 20,277 are still under treatment and 4,332 have died.

What is Black Fungus? Causes and Prevention

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, and co-morbidities.

On May 16, 2021, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said that the fungal infection is increasing due to the misuse of steroids during a COVID patient's treatment. While addressing a Health Ministry briefing, Guleria said, "As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections, fungal and bacterial, are causing more mortality."

The same day, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said Black Fungus has now been declared a notified disease in the state and stated, said, "Mucormycosis declared Notified Disease in Haryana''. The State Health Minister also said that ''Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of Haryana regarding dealing with COVID about its treatment.''

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)