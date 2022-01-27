Maharashtra Approves Policy For Sale Of Some Types Of Alcoholic Beverages In Supermarkets

In a big decision, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that wine will now be available in every supermarket in Maharashtra. Based on the new liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.

Speaking to reporters, NCP Minister Nawab Malik informed that the decision had been taken to promote brands of small and medium wineries, NCP Minister Nawab Malik informed.

"To increase the motivation of fruit-based wineries, 10 years of GST was exempted, a policy which was implemented in the state and wineries increased in number. The profits of the farmers also increased. To help promote the brands of small and medium wineries, supermarkets with an area more than 1000 square feet will be allowed to sell their products in a stall/showcase. This permission will be given based on a discussion in the cabinet meeting," Nawab Malik said.