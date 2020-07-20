Maharashtra BJP Urges Party Workers To Serve People In COVID Times On Fadnavis' Birthday

Ahead of the former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' birthday, the Maharashtra BJP unit has urged the party workers to refrain from erecting hoardings, banners, and organising functions and instead asked them to serve the people amid the COVID-19 crisis on his birthday. Fadnavis who will be turning 50 this year on July 22 has been actively touring the state to monitor the COVID-19 relief work and the health facilities.

On Saturday, June 18, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly had met BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital and apprised him of the work done by lakhs of party Karyakartas (workers) in the state in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Fadnavis also briefed PM Narendra Modi on Friday about Maharashtra's COVID scenario after visiting the affected places in the entire Maharashtra. Speaking to media persons in Delhi, Fadnavis said that PM Modi has queried about the increase in cases in several parts of Maharashtra and what could be done to reduce them. Furthermore, he suggested that Maharashtra must ramp up testing like Delhi to reduce the rise in cases.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As many as 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,10,455.

258 deaths and 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Sunday. "The total number of cases include 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths," the State health department said.

The state bulletin stated that 7,54,370 people are in-home quarantine and 45,846 people are in institutional

quarantine. With a 19.85% test positivity, to date 15,64,129 samples have been tested. In comparison to India's fatality rate of 2.48%, Maharashtra's fatality rate in the state stands at 3.82%.

