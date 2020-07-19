Devendra Fadnavis Meets Nadda, Briefs About BJP's Work In Maharashtra Amid COVID Outbreak

Maharashtra opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi. Fadnavis apprised the BJP chief about the work done by lakhs of party Karyakartas (workers) in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected states in the country as it surpasses the 3-lakh mark.

"Met our BJP national president JP Naddaji in New Delhi this evening and briefed on BJP works in Maharashtra and how our lakhs of Karyakartas are working for the last person in this COVID-19 pandemic situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," Fadnavis' said in his tweet.

Maharashtra crosses 3-lakh mark of COVID-19 cases

The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday, with 8,348 new COVID-19 cases reported. The total count in the state stands at 3,00,937, including 1,23,377 active cases, 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 fatalities, said the State Health Department.

The capital of the state Mumbai alone has reported 1,199 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 death in the last 24 hours, taking the city's count to 1,00,178 while 5,647 succumbed to the virus so far. There are 24,039 active cases in the city.

Furthermore, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 73,289, of which it has 37,295 active cases, the highest in India for an urban district. Cases in Pune surged past 51,000, of which there are 31,380 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 5,091 while it is 1,030 in Nagpur.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 55.05% while the case fatality rate is 3.85%. Currently, 7,40,884 people are under home quarantine and 45,552 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 15,22,564 laboratory samples, 3,00,937 have been tested positive (19.76%) for COVID-19 until July 18.

(With ANI inputs)