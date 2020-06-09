Maharashtra Cabinet Changes Name Of State Environment Department

The Maharashtra Cabinet has changed the name of the State's Environment Department and it will now be called "Environment and Climate Change Department". Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav, is in charge of the environment, tourism, and protocol departments.

As a matter of fact, the Union Government has its own ministry named Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The Uddhav Cabinet met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation of the coronavirus outbreak in the state and chart future course. Maharashtra is India's worst-affected state as coronavirus cases in the state have crossed 88,000 including 40,975 recoveries and 3,169 deaths.

(PTI Photo)

