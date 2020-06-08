Maharashtra Records 2553 Fresh Cases & 109 Deaths; 46.28% COVID-19 Patients Recover

After 2553 novel coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, June 8, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 88,528. There are 44,374 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. 1661 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 40,975. 109 deaths- 64 from Mumbai, 8 from Aurangabad, 7 from Pune, 6 each from Solapur and Jalgaon, 3 from Ratnagiri, 4 from Dhule, 2 each from Kalyan-Dombivali and Nashik and one each from Ulhasnagar, Vasai-Virar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Ahmednagar, Jalna, and Nanded were reported on Monday, propelling the state's death toll to 3169.

79 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, etc. 5,64,331 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state. Currently, Maharashtra's recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 46.28% and 3.57% respectively. There are 3,510 active containment zones in the state. Surveillance of 66.84 lakh population has been done by 17,895 surveillance squads. While 5,64,736 persons are under home quarantine, 26,760 have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

Read: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Reveals 2.91 Crore Indians' Personal Data Leaked On Dark Web

2553 fresh cases of #COVID19 & 109 deaths recorded in Maharashtra today, taking total number of cases to 88,528 & death toll to 3169. Number of active cases stands at 44374: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/uYsafwyYUw — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Read: Maharashtra Spent Rs 100 Cr To Send Home 12 Lakh Migrants: Anil Deshmukh

Reduction of cases in Dharavi

In a positive development, Asia's largest slum Dharavi has seen a reduction in the growth of active COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to BMC's data. Since the first case was reported in Dharavi on April 1, it emerged as a major COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai. There are 1912 novel coronavirus cases in Dharavi out of which 939 persons have recovered until now.

Most importantly, not a single COVID-19 death has been recorded in the slum since May 30. Only 13 cases were reported on June 7 as compared to 34 cases on June 1. Moreover, 23, 17, and 10 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Dharavi on June 4, 5, and 6 respectively. According to BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North Ward Kiran Dighavkar, aggressive testing and setting up of fever clinics helped in tackling the COVID-19 challenge in the area. Some officials have attributed the fall in cases to the large scale exodus of migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases At 2,56,611; Malls, Religious Sites, Offices Open