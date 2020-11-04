Maharashtra: Cinema Halls, Multiplexes To Reopen With 50% Seating Capacity From Nov 5

Coming as a big surprise for the people of Maharashtra, cinema halls and multiplexes will be allowed to open outside containment zones with 50 per cent seating capacity in the state from November 5. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and informed the people about the new development.

Cinema halls, multiples to reopen in Maharashtra

Apart from this, the order stated that no eatables will be allowed inside the theatres, cinema halls, and multiplexes. Drama theatres will also be allowed to open with half capacity and adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. However, the lockdown guidelines will strictly be followed in containment zones.

Read: Cinema Halls Continue To Remain Shut In Andhra Pradesh

Read: No Cinema Halls To Open In Northeast On Thursday

BIGGG NEWS... Cinema halls / multiplexes in #Maharashtra given permission to reopen by the Government of #Maharashtra from tomorrow [5 Nov 2020]... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder dated 3 Nov 2020. pic.twitter.com/ue2qt2Un4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2020

Apart from this, according to the order issued by the state government in this regard that also stated swimming pools used for training state, national and international level athletes will also be allowed to open from November 5. Yoga institutes and stadiums for indoor games will also reopen from November 5, the order states. Maharashtra's COVID-19 deaths remained above the 100-mark, but infections dropped and the recovery rate improved, with a whopping 7.38 lakh freed from home quarantine, health officials said on Tuesday.

Other than Maharashtra, cinema halls and multiplex screens will remain shut in Andhra Pradesh although the Centre permitted them to reopen to half capacity from October 15 under Unlock 5.0. Film exhibitors made it clear that they could not resume shows given the various constraints, primarily the steep maintenance costs. Besides the financial burden, the other major issue that is deterring exhibitors from resuming business is the lack of new movies for screening.

Read: UP Government Exempts Six Months License Fee Of Multiplexes & Cinema Halls, Issues SOPs

Read: Cinema Halls In Gujarat Likely To Reopen From Oct 17