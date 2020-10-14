UP Government Exempts Six Months License Fee Of Multiplexes & Cinema Halls, Issues SOPs

As a major relief to the entertainment industry in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced exemption of license fee for multiplexes and picture halls for the period from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020. According to an official spokesman, the multiplexes and picture halls were closed during this period owing to the lockdown and this exemption has come as a major relief to their owners.
The CM announced this exemption under the provisions of section 10 of the UP Cinema (Regulation) Act 1955. It may be recalled that the government has permitted the reopening of cinema halls from October 15, 2020 subject to certain conditions under the COVID protocol.
The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines on Tuesday for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 percent of their capacity from Thursday. The guidelines have been issued for the opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres, which are located outside the containment zone, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in a statement.
COVID-19 protocol of the Centre and state government should be strictly adhered to, failing which action will be initiated under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the statement said.
