UP Government Exempts Six Months License Fee Of Multiplexes & Cinema Halls, Issues SOPs

As a major relief to the entertainment industry in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced exemption of license fee for multiplexes and picture halls for the period from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020. According to an official spokesman, the multiplexes and picture halls were closed during this period owing to the lockdown and this exemption has come as a major relief to their owners.

The CM announced this exemption under the provisions of section 10 of the UP Cinema (Regulation) Act 1955. It may be recalled that the government has permitted the reopening of cinema halls from October 15, 2020 subject to certain conditions under the COVID protocol.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines on Tuesday for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 percent of their capacity from Thursday. The guidelines have been issued for the opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres, which are located outside the containment zone, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in a statement.

Here are the SOPs:

In the cinema halls, there should be a minimum of six feet of distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area. Arrangement of contactless sanitizer should also be made. Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry, according to the statement.

To ensure that 50 percent occupancy is adhered to, tape in the shape of the cross should be put on seats not meant for sitting. Information about the seats not meant for sitting should also be displayed at the booking window.

To ensure contact tracing, the phone number of customers should be taken. The intervals of different shows should be staggered and efforts should be made to ensure that there is no crowding in toilets. Adequate food counters should be made.

The temperature of the air conditioner should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius and there should be cross ventilation. Limited people should be allowed in lifts. The screens should be cleaned after every show

COVID-19 protocol of the Centre and state government should be strictly adhered to, failing which action will be initiated under the IPC and Disaster Management Act, the statement said.

