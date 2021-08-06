Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stated that he was considering running the public transportation including the suburban local trains at full capacity, adding that the COVID-19 restrictions are not permanent. Thackeray, at a presser, said the Maharashtra government has allowed relaxations of the COVID-19 protocols wherever the rate of infection has dipped. And now, the state government is in discussion to allow the Mumbai local trains to operate once again for the ease of commute for the general public.

“The COVID-19 situation in the state is mixed, as it has improved in some places. While it is not worrisome in some places, it should not reach that level. Wherever we could provide relaxation, we have given and, at some places, we haven’t as there is no option,” Thackeray told an event held during the inauguration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra chief minister stated that his government would ease the COVID-19 protocols as the daily rate of infection dropped drastically across the state, the resumption of the local train services was in talks. This comes as Maharashtra recorded 6,695 new cases of the coronavirus and an estimated 120 covid-linked fatalities. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,336,220. Thackray stated that he would address the state via social media on COVID-19 measures soon to get the input about the public opinion.

“The lockdown isn’t permanent. When will the local [trains] start? We are considering the options. Like we have given relaxation for shops and establishments, other districts will also get them. But we will keep our responsibilities [towards people] in mind and then provide the relaxations.” Thackeray said at an event for the inauguration of a municipal ward office in Bandra.

Demand coming from 'citizens' says Maharashtra CM

The demand for the resumption of the train services has been coming from the citizens who have been fully vaccinated. And therefore, the government has been considering resuming the Mumbai suburban train services. Although no official orders as of yet have been issued. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its press conference on August 2 did not announce the lifting of COVID instated protocols for public transportation. As many as 11 districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad, and Palghar, have been clamped down due to a higher rate of infection than the rest of the state.