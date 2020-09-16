Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Surge Past 11 Lakh As Thane, Pune Witness Sharp Spikes

The number of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra soared past 11 lakh on Wednesday after 23,365 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, data from the state health department showed. The aggregate caseload now stands at 11,21,221.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by 17,559, taking the tally of recovered cases to 7,92,832. The recovery rate in the state has dipped to 70.71%, as against the national average of 78.53%.

The state's COVID-19 death toll reached 30,883 after 474 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. The case fatality rate stands at 2.75%, while that of India's is 1.63%.

Out of these 474 deaths reported Wednesday, 335 are from the last 48 hours and 102 are from last week. Rest 37 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 37 deaths, 9 occurred in Nagpur, 7 in Ahmednagar, 3 in Aurangabad, 2 in Kolhapur, 2 in Pune, 2 in Raigad, 2 in Sangli, 2 in Thane, 1 in Beed, 1 in Jalgaon, 1 in Nashik, 1 in Osmanabad, 1 in Palghar, 1 in Wardha, 1 in Yavatmal and 1 in Ratnagiri

As of September 16, there are 2,97,125 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 17,53,347 people are under home quarantine and 36,462 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 55,06,276 laboratory samples, 11,21,221 have been tested positive (20.36%) for COVID-19 till date.

Amid the surge in infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the 'My family-My Responsibility' campaign with an aim to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million COVID-19 cases. He also urged people to follow all social distancing norms to control the virus spread.

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 82,172. So far, 4,936 people have died while 1,57,422 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,44,530 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,75,974 (+2378) and 1,62,754 (+5838) respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 32,081 cases while Nagpur has 50,885.

