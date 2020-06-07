Maharashtra COVID-19 Count Tops 85,000; Surpasses China's Official Tally

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,007 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 85,975, a figure that surpasses the number of positive cases officially reported in China (83,036). The state health department said 91 patients of the disease died on Sunday while 1,924 recovered. Maharashtra now has 39,314 recovered patients and a death toll of 3,060. Total active cases are 43,591.

State capital Mumbai has reported 48,774 cases of COVID-19 so far, while Thane has 13,014, Pune 9,704, and Nagpur 747.

Other figures

The state health department said the recovery rate currently stands at 45.72% while the fatality rate is 3.55%. So far, 5,51,647 samples have been tested for the virus in labs of which 85,975 have tested positive, thereby posting a test positivity rate of 15.58%, way more than peer states and higher than India's which is around 3.5%.

As per the guidance from the Centre, a cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3,654 active containment zones in Maharashtra currently, the department said.

