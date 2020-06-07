Gujarat Tops India's Food Safety Index, Followed By Tamil Nadu & Maharashtra

Gujarat has topped among larger states in terms of food safety index, while Chandigarh tops among UTs. Goa leads smaller states as far as food safety is concerned, as per the details shared by FSSAI on Sunday. Gujarat is followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which today released the results of the second 'State Food Safety Index' to celebrate the World Food Safety Day during a webinar.

Participating in the webinar -- Food Safety is everyone's business -- on the occasion, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "Food safety is a shared responsibility. The call to action for safe food on this day is: Ensure it's safe, Grow it safe, Keep it safe, Eat it safe and Team up for safety."

Among smaller states, Goa is followed by Manipur and Meghalaya. Among UTs, Chandigarh, Delhi and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have secured top ranks.

FSSAI also released an e-handbook on 'Eat Right during COVID-19' for the citizens. It highlights safe food practices to be followed diligently and tips on health and nutrition. An updated guidance note 'Food Hygiene and Safety Guidelines for Food Businesses during Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic' was also released on the occasion.

Food Delivery Via Drones Could Soon Be A Reality In India

In an unprecedented move, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given a nod to Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo to start testing beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) drones for deliveries. As per sources, budget airline SpiceJet, Reliance-backed drone startup Asteria Aerospace, Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo are among 13 consortia that have received approvals from the aviation regulator to test fly drones.

Last year, India announced its plans to allow experimental long-range drone flights. The tests are likely to begin in the first week of July. This will be India's first step to developing local drone-based services. In May, budget airline SpiceJet said that it received permission to conduct drone trials. SpiceXpress, the airline's cargo arm, will focus on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies including perishables after trials.

