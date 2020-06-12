Maha Tally Crosses 1 Lakh With 3493 New COVID Cases; CM Says 'no Lockdown Extension'

Crossing the 1-lakh mark, Maharashtra on Friday, reported 3493 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 127 deaths. The state also saw 1718 patients recovered, taking its recovered tally to 47,796. Currently, Maharashtra has 1,01,141 COVID-19 cases with 3717 deaths - Mumbai amounts to 55,451 cases and 2044 deaths.

Centre tells Maharashtra to conduct door-to-door TB survey as well amid rising COVID cases

Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh mark

The state's medical bulletin observes that the recovery rate has risen to 47.3%, with case fatality rate at 3.7%. While 5,79,561 people are in home quarantine, 28,200 are in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra has 95 laboratories - 53 govt labs, 42 private labs which have tested 6,24,977 samples. Of these 1,01,141 samples have tested positive taking the state test positivity rate to 16.18%.

Containment zone tag to go if no case found for 14 days: Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope

CM: No lockdown extension

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office urged people to not crowd anywhere amid eased restrictions. Moreover, to ease the burden on the police, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope has announced a change in denotification of a COVID-19 containment zone - if no new infected patient is found there for 14 days in a row instead of the earlier protocol of 28 days.

Moreover, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who held a conference with the state health officials has advised the state to ensure active tuberculosis survey along with the house-to-house COVID-19 surveys. It has also asked the state to add additional ICU beds as 90% of the Mumbai's ICU beds were filled. The BMC chief has assured that 300 beds will be added within a week.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray dismisses lockdown rumors, urges people not to crowd

Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again'

Following the Centre's lockdown extension in containment zones, Maharashtra too issued lockdown guidelines for the new lockdown valid till June 30. In addition to the Centre's guidelines for reopening in phases, Maharashtra has imposed phase-wise reopening of activities in areas of MCGM (Mumbai), Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur. In the rest of the state, all activities are allowed except for the ones mentioned in the prohibited list.

Maharashtra sees record 3607 new cases, 152 deaths as tally inches closer to 1 lakh mark

While Thackeray has urged the resuming of economic activities, throughout the state, he has advised people to maintain social distancing, after crowds of joggers were seen at Mumbai's marine drive. Thackeray has also requested Centre to allow resuming of local trains in Mumbai, but Centre is yet to comply. Maharashtra is also gearing to largest trial in the world for the use of convalescent plasma as therapy in severe cases in 21 government medical college hospitals (GMCHs).