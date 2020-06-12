Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Dismisses Lockdown Rumors, Urges People Not To Crowd

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday, clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVId-19. The CM's clarification comes after rumours of a lockdown re-announcement made rounds amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state capital of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office clarified that no such announcement had been made and urged people to not crowd anywhere and follow the government's instructions in order to stay safe.

Maharastra CM clarifies on lockdown rumours

लॉकडाऊन पुन्हा जाहीर केलेला नाही. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी जनतेला विनंती व आवाहन केले आहे की कुठेही गर्दी करू नका. शासनाने दिलेल्या सूचनांचे पालन करा आणि स्वतःची काळजी घ्या. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 12, 2020

Maharashtra's COVID tally

Witnessing its biggest spike yet, Maharashtra on Thursday, reported 3607 new cases of COVID-19 infection along with 152 deaths. The state also saw 1561 patients recovered, taking its recovered tally to 46,078.

At present, Maharashtra has 97,648 COVID-19 cases with 3590 deaths - with Mumbai amounting for 54,085 cases and 1954 deaths.

Situation in Mumbai worsens

With 1540 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Thursday, June 11, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 53,985. In the day, 516 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 24,209.

About 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,952, wherein 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. At present, there are 27,854 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. 4633 out of the overall 2,42,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Thus, Mumbai witnessed a high positivity rate of 33.23% on June 11.

