Maharashtra Farmers Urge Govt To Shut Khaparkheda Thermal Plant Over Crop Degradation

Drawing the attention of the Maharashtra government, the farmers from the Koradi and Khaparkheda region have urged the government to shut the thermal power plants in the region as the fly ash thermal plants are harming residents' crops and health.

Villagers want the thermal plants shut down because the poisonous ash is damaging their health and poisoning the water, they claimed. They said that the fly ash system of the thermal power plants is not working properly, hence the power plants should be shut down.

Speaking to ANI, Akshay, a farmer, said, "The fly ash handling system of thermal plants is not working properly due to which the fly ash settles down at farms and damages the plant. We have to face losses because of them. There should be a permanent solution for this." "Earlier, we used to plant soybeans, but the ash had formed a layer here so we are cultivating cotton here. The chemical waste has a toxic smell and there is heavy content of mercury in the air. We are having lots of health issues."

Ram Krishna, another farmer, said, "We can not plant flowers, they got burned by the ashes. We are facing a huge loss."

Speaking on the issue, Leena Buddhe, Director of Nagpur-based NGO CFSD, said that the matter is of deep concern and the Maharashtra government should take measures soon. She explained, "Ash emanating from Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal plants are being disposed of unscientifically in huge ponds. Particles of fly ash get mixed with air and damage the health of the villagers. Water flowing in the village pollutes the land and affects their health."

Leena Buddhe added, "It is becoming deadly, crops are getting ruined continuously, diseases are increasing due to contaminated water. If no action is taken against the power plant, 21 villages will have to be relocated to some other place to protect their livelihood."

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI, Twitter/@dadajibhuse