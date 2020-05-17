Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown In State Till May 31 To Contain Covid; Notification Out

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state until May 31. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the state government was convinced that the threat of COVID-19 had not subdued in the state and therefore emergency measures needed to be taken in order to curtail the spread of the virus. The extension of lockdown in Maharashtra comes on the last day of the Lockdown 3.0, ahead of the Centre announcing guidelines for Lockdown 4.0.

Lockdown extended in Maharashtra

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including 41 in Mumbai, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of fatalities to 1,135, state Health Department said. A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 90,927 Covid cases and 2872 deaths, with 34,109 people having recovered.

Of the total cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 18,555 patients and 696 deaths. The Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths. "Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said.

Another hotspot Pune has reported 3302 cases and 179 deaths, it said. The number of cases in Aurangabad stood at 776 with 25 deaths, followed by Malegaon (667) in Nashik district with 34 fatalities, the release said. The number of cases in Solapur stands at 362 with 21 deaths.

