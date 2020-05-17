7 Cities In Maharashtra To Have Maximum Restrictions During Lockdown 4.0; Details Here

The third phase of the nationwide imposed in the country will end on Sunday night and India is all set to enter COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 from Monday but likely with lesser restrictions. However, in states like Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in the country with more than 30,000 cases, maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed. Here are the seven cities in the state likely to have the maximum restrictions during lockdown 4.0.

Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai Thane Pune Solapur Nashik Aurangabad Palghar

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including 41 in Mumbai, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of fatalities to 1,135, state Health Department said. A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said.

Of the total cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 18,555 patients and 696 deaths. The Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported a total of 23,193 cases and 768 deaths. "Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said.

Another hotspot Pune has reported 3302 cases and 179 deaths, it said. The number of cases in Aurangabad stood at 776 with 25 deaths, followed by Malegaon (667) in Nashik district with 34 fatalities, the release said. The number of cases in Solapur stands at 362 with 21 deaths.

READ | Defence Sector gets 'Make in India' boost in Centre's fourth tranche of Stimulus 2.0

Greater relaxations in lockdown 4.0

The guidelines for phase four of lockdown which is expected to last for two more weeks, until May 31, will be issued on Sunday. News agency PTI on Friday quoted officials saying that greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in the lockdown 4.0, with the gradual reopening of the railways and domestic airlines while powers will be given to States and UTs to define their hotspots.

READ | 'Railways ready to run Shramik Specials from any district in the country': Piyush Goyal

Schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls will not be allowed to open anywhere in the country but salons, barber shops and optical shops may be allowed in red zones, barring Covid-19 containment areas, the PTI report said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Monday, had said that the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules.

READ | Congress terms Centre's economic tranche 'numerical bombshells'; demands cash transfer

READ | Auraiya mishap: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for injured

(With PTI inputs)