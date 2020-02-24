Maharashtra Forms Committee To Study Disha Act, Asks Panel To Submit Report By March 30

The Maharashtra government has constituted a five-member committee to study the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, which enables the death penalty for rape and reduces the judgement period in such cases to 21 working days. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the committee has been asked to submit the report by March 30.

Earlier, Deshmukh had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government is also planning to enact the Disha Act which was implemented in Andhra Pradesh. The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences against women and children and award the death penalty in certain cases.

Speaking to the media Deshmukh said, "We visited Andhra Pradesh to know about Disha Act (for speedy trial and faster execution in cases of sexual offences against women) and constituted a 5-member committee to know about this act. Till March 30, we have asked for a report from the Committee."

READ | Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Will Last Its Full Term: Sharad Pawar

HM visits Andhra Pradesh

Deshmukh visited Andhra Pradesh on Thursday along with police officials, said he has sought a report from them about the Act in a week's time. Others included Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar. The committee headed by Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act, he said. He met Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Mekhatothi Sucharita and Andhra DGP and discussed the Disha Act. Under the Disha Act, 13 special courts were being set up in Andhra Pradesh besides a control room and one-stop centres to aid women and children in distress.

Dorje was among the police officials who accompanied Deshmukh to Andhra Pradesh. Others included Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar. The committee headed by Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act, he said.

READ | CM Gives Maha Sports Awards

The Disha Act 2019

The Disha Act 2019, allowing stringent punishment for crimes committed against women, introduced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been evoking interest among the other states in the country. Delhi and Odisha have also expressed interest in Act earlier and have sought details from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019, was enacted as a tribute to the veterinary doctor brutally raped and murdered in neighbouring Telangana in November last year. The law mandates completion of investigation in cases of sexual offences within seven working days and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet. The law, passed by the AP Legislature, is awaiting the assent of the Centre.

READ | Amid Maha CM's Changing Stance, Nawab Malik Says 'MVA Will Together Finalise NPR Draft'

READ | Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Says Panel Will Prepare Disha Act-like Law In State