Amid Maha CM's Changing Stance, Nawab Malik Says 'MVA Will Together Finalise NPR Draft'

Maharashtra Minority Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday, February 22 said that the three-party coalition of Maha Vikas Aghadi will soon sit together to finalise the Centre's additional questionnaire draft for the National Population Register (NPR) in the state. When asked about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Malik said that the implementation of CAA is not up to the states but the Central government. This comes as Centre has drafted a new questionnaire for NPR.

Nawab Malik on NPR

"Also, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that nobody will have to be afraid as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Maharashtra. NPR census is mandatory in the country. NPR questionnaire was made in the year 2008 and some additional questionnaire has been drafted and given by the Centre," he said.

"We will examine it and make a decision. We will also see what other non-BJP-ruled states are planning. Then, the three parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- will sit together and finalise the questionnaire for NPR in the state," Malik added.

Uddhav Thackeray on CAA

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday, February 21 met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. He said that no one needs to fear about the CAA, NPR in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, while commenting on Thackeray's statement, said that he welcomed the "positive approach shown by Maharashtra Chief Minister on the matter."

"CAA is a national law, nobody can stop it. However, NPR is a positive action because the data collected through it will help the state and Centre plan social welfare schemes. I hope the Congress and NCP ignore political gimmick for the time being and support CAA and NPR," Somaiya added.

