Maharashtra Govt Issues SOPs For Christmas Celebration To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Quick links:
On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government released guidelines for the celebration of Christmas to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. Taking note of the fact that all major religious festivals were celebrated in a very simple manner this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis, it called upon Christians to follow suit. It is mandatory for everyone to scrupulously follow all rules laid down by the Health, Environment and Medical Education departments and the respective Municipal Corporation, police and local administration. Currently, there are 19,02,458 novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 17,94,080 patients have been discharged and 48,876 fatalities have been reported.
Read: Institutional Quarantine For UK Returnees Testing +ve: Maha
Read: COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Surveillance, Response To Variant Detected In UK
At present, there are 58,376 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. With 4,122 COVID-19 patients discharged on Tuesday, the number of recovered soared to 17,94,080. Moreover, 75 deaths including 12 from Pune and 11 from Mumbai were reported in the day. So far over 1.20 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 4,94,815 persons are under home quarantine, 3,660 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.3%, and 2.57% respectively.
Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 23,950 New Cases; Caseload Rises To 1,00,99,066