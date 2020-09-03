Maharashtra Govt Reserves 600 Acres Of Mumbai's Aarey Land As Forest; 'first In Any Metro'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, September 2, announced the reservation of 600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in suburban Mumbai as a 'forest'. The Chief Minister claimed it as the first instance of an extensive forest blossoming within the limits of metropolis anywhere in the world.

The decision to categorise the portion of land was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who said that the forest would be the first example of a 'huge jungle' being conserved at the centre of a megapolis, according to an official statement. Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and other officials were present for the meeting.

600 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park will be reserved as forests. This will be the first instance of an extensive forest blossoming within the limits of a metropolis anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/T1zkgB6WkL — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 2, 2020

READ | Activists, villagers tie rakhis to trees in Aarey Colony

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to safeguard the rights of adivasis (tribals) while the area is reserved as forest, during the meeting. He said the area to be excluded from the forest will be ascertained after seeking suggestions and objections from citizens. Constructions of all types of roads, slums, adivasi pockets and government facilities will be excluded from the first phase of the initiative, the statement said. The slums within the area will be rehabilitated immediately, the statement added.

READ | October exams for class 10, 12 postponed in Maharashtra

Meanwhile in a series of tweets after the meeting, the Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said "Approx 600 acres of open land being declared as forest while all rights of Adivasi communities will stand protected. Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited. This would be phase 1 for which the Forest Department will move a proposal."

Aaditya Thackeray further said the Forest and Environment Department has decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP. This implies that it will be declared a reserve forest after a hearing for suggestion/ objections, he added.

A meeting held by Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji with Aarey, Forest& Environment Depts has decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP.

This implies that it will be declared a reserve forest after a hearing for suggestion/ objections(1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 2, 2020

He also revealed that the Phase 2 survey for additional open/forest land in Aarey will begin soon post the completion of phase 1. "Phase 2 survey for additional open/ forest land in Aarey, post Phase 1 will begin soon. This would help the State protect the flora & fauna existent in SGNP and Aarey", he said in another tweet.

READ | Maharashtra CM asks MMRDA to see if metro car-shed can shift out of Aarey

READ | Maha govt transfers over 40 IPS officers