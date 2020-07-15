Maharashtra Govt Urges Centre To Include Masks & Sanitizers In Essential Commodities List

On Wednesday, July 15, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope urged the Centre to include masks and sanitizers in the list of essential commodities. He mentioned that the Law and Judiciary Department would examine whether it was possible for the state government to cap the prices of masks and sanitizers.

According to Tope, a committee would be immediately set up to recommend the maximum retail price if the Law and Judicial Department gave a green signal. The state Health Minister assured that a notification would be issued thereafter, whereby people would be able to buy good quality masks and sanitizers at affordable prices.

Rajesh Tope remarked, "We have taken three important decisions. One, the government of India removed masks and sanitizers from the list of essential commodities. We will send a letter to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs urging for masks and sanitizers to be in the essential commodities so that black-marketing does not take place. Second, we have asked the Law and Judiciary Department to examine whether we can cap the prices of masks and sanitizers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. If this fits within the rules, we are going to constitute a committee to decide on the maximum selling price. The report will come out within two-three days of the committee’s formation. After 4-8 days, we will issue a notification whereby people can get good quality masks and sanitizers at affordable prices. Our aim is to ensure that people are not fleeced."

7975 new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 2,75,640 after 7,975 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, July 15. There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state. With 3606 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 1,52,613. 233 deaths have been reported on July 15, propelling the state's fatality toll to 10,928.

Currently, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate stands at 19.56%, 55.37%, and 3.96% respectively. So far, a total of 14,08,901 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus. While 7,08,373 persons are in home quarantine, 43,315 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

