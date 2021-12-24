Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew, Cap On Wedding Guests & More Amid Omicron Spread

Amid increasing Omicron cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced new guidelines which will be effective from midnight. Section 144 has been imposed in the state between 9 pm to 6 am, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people. The statement said that only 100 people will be allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 people or 25% of the capacity, whichever is less, in outdoor weddings.

"In case of other social, political or religious functions and gatherings, where the presence of attendees is generally continual throughout the function, the total number of attendees should also not exceed 100 for enclosed spaces and 250 for open to sky spaces, or 25% of the capacity of such spaces, whichever is less," it said.

The capacity for sports events has been kept at 25% while that for restaurants, Spas, Gymnasiums, Theatres and Cinema Halls will continue to operate at 50% capacity. "There shall be a ban on any assembly of people in groups of more than 5 from 9 pm to 6 am throughout the state in all public places," the order said.

BMC issues fresh COVID guidelines for travellers arriving from Dubai

Amid the Omicron scare, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving in Mumbai from Dubai. As per the order, all arriving travellers from Dubai need to undergo compulsory seven days of home quarantine.

There will be no need for an RT-PCR test on arrival. "Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra, other than Mumbai will be transferred by Collection who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport," the order said.

Maharashtra, on Friday, became the very first state in the country to have crossed the 100-mark in the number of Omicron cases. The state is also seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past week with over 1000 fresh cases being registered in the state every day.