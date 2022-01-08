Maharashtra Issues New COVID Restrictions: Here's What's Allowed & What's Not From Jan 10

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday, January 8, imposed new set of restrictions. The order that will come into force from January 10 bans the movement of people in groups of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm. "No movement from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential purposes," it adds.

The Maharashtra government has advised government employees to rationalise employees present during office hours through promoting Work From Home as well as staggering of working hours depending upon the requirement by heads of offices. Private offices have been also advised the same.

"Only fully vaccinated employees to attend office physically. Non-vaccinated employees must be encouraged to go for full vaccination. Strict adherence to CAB by all employees at all times to be ensured by Office Management," the order said.

The number of people attending marriages or social/regional/cultural/ political gatherings has been capped at 50 while that for funeral and last rites have been capped at 20. The schools and colleges in the state will remain shut till February 15, except for activities required to be taken by Class 10 and Class 12 students.

Entertainment parks, zoos, museums, forts, tourist places, swimming pools, SPAs, wellness centres and beauty salons will remain closed. Meanwhile, the hair cutting saloons will operate at 50% capacity.

The state has allowed hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and auditoriums to operate at 50% seating capacity. The home delivery of food has also been allowed.

"All persons working in shops, restaurants, hotels or any establishment engaged in e-commerce or home-delivery must be fully vaccinated. The management shall be held responsible and if any case is found in contravention to this requirement, the concerned establishment shall be closed by DDMA," the order said.

Maharashtra on Saturday, January 8, reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9,671 recoveries and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 1,73,238 active cases while the death tally has reached 1,41,627. The number of Omicron cases in the state has increased to 1009.

133 patients with the Variant of Concern Omicron were reported on Saturday, including 118 cases in Pune MC, 8 in PCMC, 3 in Pune rural, two in Vasai Virar and one each in Ahmednagar and Mumbai.

