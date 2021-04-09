Maharashtra: Lockdown Can Be Imposed If Govt Can't Cope With COVID Surge, Says Rajesh Tope

Lockdown 2.0 scare is looming over Maharashtra as the state is witnessing a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. Now, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that a 'complete lockdown' of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, adding that such a step could be taken if the government is unable to cope with the situation.

As per PTI, Rajesh Tope said that a complete lockdown for 2 to 3 weeks is needed, although he is not in favour of that.

"If there is a shortage of medicines and if the government is unable to cope with the growing number of patients then such a step can be taken," said Tope.

Tope also added that a lockdown is required to bolster the health infrastructure. "I hope we can contain the virus with the present curbs. We will be happy and content. We are hoping for the best," he said. The Maharashtra Health Minister said the state government was concerned over the rise in COVID-19 cases and needed hand-holding by the Centre.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an address to the people of Maharashtra had informed that the state may face a shortage of healthcare infrastructure soon if the present "alarming situation" of coronavirus cases continued.

'The 'chalta hai' attitude crept in after government flatten the curve'

Rajesh Tope refuted the allegations of mismanagement on the part of the state government by the Union Health Minister and said that the numbers are increasing as the state is not hiding anything.

"We have followed the principle of rigorous testing, tracing and treatment. The 'chalta hai' attitude did creep in after the government was able to flatten the curve and opened up several activities. We thought there would be no second surge," said Tope.

The Health Minister reiterated there was discrimination against the state in the allotment of vaccines. "Recently we were given seven lakh doses and after we pursued our demand for more, we were given ten lakh additional doses," he said.

So far, Maharashtra has got 1.04 crore vaccine doses and we have sought 40 lakh per week so that we can expedite the daily vaccinations to six lakh per day, he said.

70 Vaccination Centres Shut Down In Mumbai

In Mumbai, out of 120 centres, 70 were shut since there was no stock and the situation was embarrassing, said Maharashtra Health Minister.

On Friday, a peculiar sight was seen outside one of the largest vaccination centers in Mumbai at the BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) area in Mumbai as 70 COVID vaccine centres across the city shut down due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 25 of them were closed down on Thursday afternoon.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state from the second wave of coronavirus. On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 56,286 new Covid-19 cases, and 376 deaths, taking the tally to 3,229,547 and toll to 57,028. The active cases in the state have now touched 521,317. The cumulative case fatality rate in the state is now 1.76%. On Wednesday, a total of 236,815 tests were held, with a positivity rate of 23% for the day.

It is to be noted that Maharashtra is already going through a weekend lockdown and a number of strict restrictions till April 30, including a night curfew and prohibitory orders during the day time to contain the spread of the virus.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI)