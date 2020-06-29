Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till July 31: Here's What's Allowed & What Remains Restricted

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar across Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration has extended the existing lockdown in the state till the midnight of July 31. However, the state government has announced a series of relaxations under the 'Mission Begin Again' ensuring gradual dilution of the lockdown. A separate set of relaxations along with some restrictions has been announced for Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur due to the high prevalence of COVID-19 in these areas, whereas, a separate set has been announced for the rest of the state.

Relaxations/Restrictions in Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MDGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur

Activities Permitted:

All essential shops allowed to open as per previous order

Non-essential shops will be allowed as per the policy by respective Municipal Corportaion

Liquor shops

Markets and market areas to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm

E-Commerce for essential and non-essential items

All active industrial units

Construction sites including pre-monsoon works

Home delivery restaurants

Online/distance learning activities

All government offices

Private offices can operate with strength up to 10%

Self-employed activities like plumbers, electricians etc

Garages with prior appointments

Inter-district movement of persons only withing MMR region for essential services and office purposes

Marriage related gatherings

Outdoor physical activities with restrictions

Printing and distributions of newspapers

Office/staff of educational institutes

Barber shops / salons / spas with conditions permitted by State Government

Restrictions/Relaxations for Rest of Maharashtra

Activities Permitted:

Intra-district bus services with maximum capacity of 50%

Inter-district movement

Marriage related gatherings in non-air conditioned AC halls

Outdoor physical activities with restrictions

All non-essential markets/ shops to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm

Printing and Distribution of newspaper

Office/Staff of educational institutions

Barber shops / salons / spas with conditions permitted by State Government

National Directives for COVID-19 management