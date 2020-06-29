Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till July 31: Here's What's Allowed & What Remains Restricted

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar across Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration has extended the existing lockdown in the state till the midnight of July 31. However, the state government has announced a series of relaxations under the 'Mission Begin Again' ensuring gradual dilution of the lockdown. A separate set of relaxations along with some restrictions has been announced for Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur due to the high prevalence of COVID-19 in these areas, whereas, a separate set has been announced for the rest of the state.
Relaxations/Restrictions in Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MDGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur
Activities Permitted:
- All essential shops allowed to open as per previous order
- Non-essential shops will be allowed as per the policy by respective Municipal Corportaion
- Liquor shops
- Markets and market areas to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm
- E-Commerce for essential and non-essential items
- All active industrial units
- Construction sites including pre-monsoon works
- Home delivery restaurants
- Online/distance learning activities
- All government offices
- Private offices can operate with strength up to 10%
- Self-employed activities like plumbers, electricians etc
- Garages with prior appointments
- Inter-district movement of persons only withing MMR region for essential services and office purposes
- Marriage related gatherings
- Outdoor physical activities with restrictions
- Printing and distributions of newspapers
- Office/staff of educational institutes
- Barber shops / salons / spas with conditions permitted by State Government
Restrictions/Relaxations for Rest of Maharashtra
Activities Permitted:
- Intra-district bus services with maximum capacity of 50%
- Inter-district movement
- Marriage related gatherings in non-air conditioned AC halls
- Outdoor physical activities with restrictions
- All non-essential markets/ shops to remain open from 9 am to 5 pm
- Printing and Distribution of newspaper
- Office/Staff of educational institutions
- Barber shops / salons / spas with conditions permitted by State Government
National Directives for COVID-19 management
- Face coverings are mandatory in public places
- Social distancing to be ensured. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers with not more than 5 persons at a time
- Large public gathering to remain prohibited. Number of persons in a gathering should not exceed 50.
- Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine
- Consumption of liquor, pan, tobacco etc in public is prohibited