Maharashtra: MHADA To give 9,000 Lottery Houses In Dussehra this Year

During Dussehra 2021, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will give 9,000 lottery houses through the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board (KHADB), a regional body of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Maharashtra’s housing body to offer 9,000 lottery houses

These MHADA Konkan flats will be accessible at Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Mira Road, and Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Homebuyers from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income and Middle Income Group (LIG, MIG) schemes would be given the houses.

Due to a lack of housing stock and the COVID-induced nationwide lockdown, the board has decided to implement this cheap housing lottery draw scheme after a long time. A total of 6500 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 2,000 board houses, and 500 houses from various other projects were included in this year's lottery.

MHADA publishes lottery advertisements every year around June, urging locals to apply for its housing units, which are located around the city. The lottery dates have been pushed back to August for the past two years. Due to the pandemic, MHADA did not participate in the lottery in 2020.

Maharashtra lottery houses

It's been over a year since the municipality revealed a housing plan. The most recent allotment was in June 2019, when 217 apartments in various categories were distributed across Mumbai. The MHADA board has recently announced the lottery scheme for cities like Pune, Solapur, and Kolapur, on April 13 this year. Due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme has been extended for another month.

According to reports, the MHADA Mumbai board is unable to hold any lottery draws. The most recent housing lottery draw was performed in 2018 for only 1,395 houses, for which 1.64 lakh applications were submitted. More than one lakh candidates expressed interest in the 2017 lottery for 819 houses. Similarly, it launched a lottery for only 910 houses in 2016, and over a lakh, people applied for the scheme. The board is currently building lottery houses in the Pahadi Goregoan area, which will not be included in the lottery plan for several years.

Image: PTI