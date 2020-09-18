Maharashtra Records 21,656 New COVID-19 Cases; More Than 20,000 Patients Recover

With 21,656 new cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases touched 11,67,496 on Friday, state health department data revealed.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose by a whopping 22,078, taking the tally of recovered cases to 8,34,432. The recovery rate in the state has dipped to 71.47%, as against the national average of 78.86%.

With 405 deaths reported Friday and 35 old deaths added due to portal updation, a total of 440 deaths have been included in the report. The state's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 31,791. The case fatality rate stands at 2.72%, while that of India's is 1.62%.

Out of the 440 deaths reported, 244 are from the last 48 hours and 103 are from last week. Rest 93 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 93 deaths, 40 occurred in Pune Municipal Corporation, 11 in Nagpur, 9 in Ahmednagar, 7 in Aurangabad, 7 in Satara, 3 in Pune rural, 3 in Kolhapur, 3 in Sangli, 2 in Jalgaon, 2 in Nanded, 1 in Buldhana, 1 in Thane, 1 in Latur, 1 in Palghar, 1 in Solapur and 1 in Yavatmal.

As of September 18, there are 3,00,887 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 17,78,792 people are under home quarantine and 36,767 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 56,93,345 laboratory samples, 11,67,496 have been tested positive (20.51%) for COVID-19 till date.

Two Maharashtra ministers — Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif — on Friday said they have tested coronavirus positive. With this, the number of ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, who tested positive for the infection has reached 11 so far.

Amid the surge in infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the 'My family-My Responsibility' campaign with an aim to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million COVID-19 cases. He also urged people to follow all social distancing norms to control the virus spread.

Situation in key districts

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 79,691. So far, 5,133 people have died while 1,68,730 have recovered in the district. In total, the district has reported 2,53,554 cases.

Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,80,668 (+2283) and 1,66,982 (+2025) respectively. Among other urban districts, Palghar has 33,005 cases while Nagpur has 60,109.

