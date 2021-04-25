Maharashtra Offers Free Vaccine To 18+; State To Float Global Tender To Boost Inoculation

Joining other states, Maharashtra govt on Sunday, announced that it will vaccinate all those above 18 years free of cost from May 1. Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik stated that the govt will float a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. Clarifying that the Centre will not offer free vaccines to those below 18 years, he said that currently Covishield cost Rs 400/dose and Covaxin Rs 600/dose for state govts while Centre's procurement was at Rs 150/dose.

Free vaccines for all 18+ in Maharashtra

The vaccine price row

On Saturday, Bharat Biotech (BBL) released its price for COVAXIN - offering Rs 600/ dose for state governments and Rs 1200/dose for private hospitals. While it has maintained that 50% of its capacity is reserved for Centre's free vaccine rollout at Rs 150/dose, BBL has priced exports at $15 - $20 (Rs 1123 - 1498). In comparison, SII has offered its vaccines to the state govt at Rs 400 and to private hospitals at Rs 600, retaining Centre's price at Rs 150/dose. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, J&K, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.

Union Health Ministry has stated that the Centre's procurement price for both COVID-19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose, which will be freely supplied to state govts. Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh has alleged that the price of COVISHIELD (Rs 400) for the new government procurement is higher than what governments of the US, UK, EU, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and SA are paying. Stating that the vaccine, which is made in India have a high price for India itself, the Congress leader urged the Centre to renegotiate the price of Serum Insititute's COVID-19 vaccine. Several Opposition parties have demanded the same pricing for all state govts and Central govts, with some demanding free vaccines for all.

Vaccination opened up for 18+

On Monday, Centre decided that everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state govts and in the open market at a pre-declared price. The Centre's vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years, with administering the second dose on priority. Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration).