Maharashtra: 'Oxygen Parlours' At Nashik Station To Help Commuters Breathe Clean Air

In a new approach to tackle air pollution, Nashik railway station has decided to open up an 'Oxygen Parlour to provide an experience of breathing clean air to the commuters. The initiative is a joint effort of Airo Guard in collaboration with the Indian Railways. Oxygen parlours at railway stations will help provide clean air to the commuters who travel all day in unfavourable environments.

Oxygen Parlours based on NASA study

The co-founder of Airo Guard, Amit Amritkar said that the concept of the Oxygen Parlour is based on the recommendation of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). "In 1989, NASA had conducted a study in which they identified some plants that better absorb the five most harmful pollutants from the air. We have planted most of those plants here," said Amritkar.

The plants that will be planted at these centres will be able to clean the air in an area of 10X10 feet around them. Around 1500 plants will be planted at the parlours to help effectively bring down the pollution in the air at the railway station and allow the people to breathe cleaner air. If this initiative works out Amritkar says that their long term objective will be to expand this initiative to every railway station.

"People can also gift one of these plants to friends and family. It will expand the reach of this initiative and help improve the air quality across the country," he added. The commuters at the railway station lauded the efforts of the Indian railways to tackle the persisting problem of combating air pollution in the cities across the country. "This is a good effort towards improving air quality. I think that there should be such parlours in all the polluted areas and railway station," one of the commuters at Nasik railway station said.

(With Agency inputs)