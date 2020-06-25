Maharashtra: Record 4,841 COVID-19 Cases In A Single Day As State Vows To Ramp Up Testing

Maharashtra's coronavirus outbreak continued to worsen as the state reported its highest single-day count of a whopping 4,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 1,47,741.

The death toll rose to 6,931 after 192 succumbed to the illness, of which 109 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 83 are deaths from the previous period, the state health department said.

The number of recoveries jumped by 3,661 in the last 24 hours to reach 77,453. As of June 25, there are 63,342 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,365 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the aggregate to 70,990. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 29,488, while that in Palghar stood at 4,263. Pune so far has 18,015 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,418 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 52.42% while the case fatality rate is 4.69%. Currently, 5,56,428 people are under home quarantine and 33,952 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 8,48,026 laboratory samples, 1,47,740 have been tested positive (17.42%) for COVID-19 until June 25. A total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government will be deploying 5,600 medical students in the state's fight against the Coronavirus outbreak and announced the state would conduct antigen tests, which would provide results of the COVID-19 tests within an hour, and to do that one lakhs testing kits have been ordered.

Casualty figures

Out of the 192 deaths reported in the state on Thursday, 109 occurred in the last 48 hours and 83 deaths are from the previous period. These include 40 deaths in Mumbai, 31 in Thane district and Municipal Corporations in Thane district, 4 in Palghar, 4 in Solapur, 1 in Malegaon, 1 in Yavatmal, 1 in Jalgaon and 1 in Pune. These 83 deaths have been shown in the progressive figures instead of showing in daily figures.

Details of district wise active case:

